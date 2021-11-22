Enjoy the holiday gift of free 2-hour parking in Wellesley

Visitors who want to shop and dine in Wellesley’s commercial districts can enjoy free two-hour holiday-season parking through Friday, December 31st. (Parking fees are not collected on New Year’s Day or on Sundays.) Look for the hooded meters to clue you in on which parking spaces are free.

NOTE: Parking attendants will ticket cars after 2 hours. Please do not move cars to a different meter; that will also result in a ticket. In addition, parking fees WILL be charged in all municipal parking lots, and at 4-hour, and 10-hour street meters.