The Wellesley Police Department is seeking new police officers and has an exam coming up on June 25 at 9am at Wellesley High School, 50 Rice St. Incentives include competitive pay and opportunities for academic credit.

Questions about the upcoming exam and Wellesley Police Department employment may be directed to Lieutenant Marie Cleary at 781-235-1212 or [email protected]