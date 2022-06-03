Taking a loop around Wellesley Town Hall duck pond trail

Spring and summer are great time to take a spin around the duck pond trail at Wellesley Town Hall.

You can access the trail from the Town Hall driveway off of Rte. 16 and via the Crosstown Trail, part of Wellesley’s extensive trails system.

A good place to start is at the new footbridge (opened in 2020), where I was greeted by a gaggle of geese and a clutter of way too many town signs. While geese have taken over the duck pond, I did in fact later see a couple of mallards swimming during my loop around the water. Fortunately, I saw no coyotes this time.

The trail is surrounded by green and getting greener, with flowering plants along the way.