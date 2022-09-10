Wellesley’s fall guided trails walks & activities

The Wellesley Trails Committee has rolled out its roster of fall trail hikes and activities.

The walks are free, and no registration is required. The first two walks cover about 2-1/4 miles and last a little over one hour. Participants are encouraged to wear sturdy footwear. The third walk covers 11 miles and is for seasoned hikers.

Beard Trail and Ridge Hill Reservation

Saturday, Sept. 24 – (9-10:15 a.m.)

Walk the trail along Beard Way to discover Ridge Hill Reservation in Needham. The reservation was part of the old Baker Estate, an extravagant amusement park created by William Baker in 1868. Ridge Hill has miles of hiking trails including a long boardwalk through wetlands that feed Fuller Brook. Meet at the map house located at Grove Street and Beard Way near the Needham town line. Please park on the left-hand side of Beard Way.

Lower Falls

Sunday, Oct. 2 – (9-10:15 a.m.)

Take a walk through an historic part of Wellesley and enjoy scenic views along the river on the Charles River Path. Walk along the brick Waterway, the remnants of a proposed development in the 1890’s at Indian Springs Park. Follow the Crosstown Trail on the Cochituate Aqueduct that was built in 1848 to supply water to Boston. Cross over the Charles River footbridge at the Cordingly Dam. Meet at the River Street parking lot off Washington Street (free on weekends).

Wellesley Grand Tour Hike

Sunday, Oct. 30 – (8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Take a spectacular 11-mile loop hike along the trails network in Wellesley. We will start along the Brook Path, then take the Crosstown Trail, Charles River Path, Sudbury Path and Guernsey Path, and return on the Brook Path. Most of our hike will be on trails through woods, parks or along aqueducts, with less than 3 miles along roads. Meet at the State Street parking lot adjacent to the High School stadium.

Note: This is a strenuous hike and participants should plan to walk at a moderate pace to stay with the group. Bring sturdy footwear, water and a snack. One restroom stop included. No dogs please.

Kids’ Trails Day

Sunday, Oct. 23 – (1:30-3 p.m.) – Town Forest

Join us in celebrating fall and get your kids out into the woods to have fun and explore nature. Children will look for treasure boxes using letterboxing (written clues). Refreshments served at the end of the activities. No registration is required and no fee is charged. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Meet at the Longfellow Pond parking lot, located on the left side of Oakland Street 0.9 mile south of Route 9. For additional parking, use Jackson Road across from the parking lot.

Activities take place unless it pours rain or there are high winds.

Participants will be required to follow Town guidelines for COVID-19 for outdoors group events. If the walk is cancelled because of the pandemic, a notice will be posted.