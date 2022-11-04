Wellesley mourns Davion Spann, WHS ’19 grad

The sudden death of Davion Kaiem Spann, a 2019 graduate of Wellesley High School, has shocked and saddened multiple communities. Davion’s loss will be felt from Boston, where he grew up, to Wellesley, where he attended school, to towns throughout Massachusetts, where he counted many friends and family members.Davion played football for the Raiders, and other interests included rapping and art.

Davion passed away on Saturday, Oct. 29. Read his full obituary.

We extend our condolences to Davion’s family and friends.