Maugus Club badminton teams bring medals home to Wellesley

Athletes from The Maugus Club, a private social and sports club in Wellesley, have been racking up the medals in during the 2023 competitive season.

Wellesley High School student Kai Chong, representing the Club, competed last month in the Pan American Junior Championships in Peru, with his mixed doubles partner Stella Kai (from North Carolina). The pair took bronze in the tournament in the under-seventeen age group.

Badminton has steadily gained in popularity over the past few decades, in part thanks to its introduction in 1992 as an Olympic sport at the Barcelona, Spain games.

