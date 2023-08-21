The Swellesley Report

Maugus Club badminton teams bring medals home to Wellesley

Athletes from The Maugus Club, a private social and sports club in Wellesley, have been racking up the medals in during the 2023 competitive season.

Wellesley High School student Kai Chong, representing the Club, competed last month in the Pan American Junior Championships in Peru, with his mixed doubles partner Stella Kai (from North Carolina). The pair took bronze in the tournament in the under-seventeen age group.

Kai Chong (Maugus, far right) and Stella Pan (NC, next to Chong) got bronze in the Pan Am mixed doubles competition. The pair also took silver in the mixed doubles at the Bulgarian Junior Championships in June.
Kai Chong (Maugus, right) and his partner, Jeffrey Chang (from California) won the men’s mixed doubles competition at the All England Junior Championships in July. The pair also turned in a winning performance at the Bulgarian Junior Championships.

 

The Maugus Club team was coached by Andy Chong, who also served as head coach for all the US badminton athletes at the Pan American championships. File photo, 2021

Badminton has steadily gained in popularity over the past few decades, in part thanks to its introduction in 1992 as an Olympic sport at the Barcelona, Spain games.

