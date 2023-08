Morses Pond is officially back open after the most recent water samples determined that the water is clean for swimming and boating.

Water samples tested last week showed extremely high levels of coliform, which meant that there may have been intestinal parasites and pathogens in the water that could have caused health problems.

Morses Pond is tested every week for coliform.

For questions or concerns, please contact the Wellesley Health Department at 781-235-0135.