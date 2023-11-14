Massachusetts lawmakers to hear about ‘An Act relative to access to local journalism’

The Massachusetts legislature on Tuesday, Nov. 14 will hear testimony for House Bill No. 2098, which if it makes it into law would help to level the playing field for traditional print newspapers and online ones like ours when it comes to the publishing of legal notices by municipalities.

Under the current outdated state law, cities and towns need to publish legal notices (say, that a Special Town Meeting is going to happen) in print newspapers even though such publications are no longer widely read in many communities. We’ve been fortunate in that Wellesley has paid to publish some legal notices on our site.

Nearby, Natick is exploring ways to amend its home rule charter to modernize its approach to publishing legal notices.

The hearing before the Joint Committee on Municipalities and Regional Government is slated to take place this afternoon at the State House and online (a dozen other bills are listed before H.2098). Live video is scheduled to start at 12:30pm.

The bill is being introduced by Wellesley State Rep. Alice Hanlon Peisch as well as Reps. Carmine Lawrence Gentile and Kenneth I. Gordon. We’ve been working with Rep. Peisch’s office on this issue for years, and have submitted written testimony in support of the bill.

The bill reads: