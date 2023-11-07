Wellesley sports news: Invitational Boston Marathon numbers up for grabs; High school swim/dive & golf shine

The latest Wellesley, Mass., sports news:

Invitational Boston Marathon numbers up for grabs

As a community along the Boston Marathon route, Wellesley receives a handful of invitational bibs for the race that are assigned to local non-profits and the War Memorial Scholarship Fund, which in turn assign them to race participants able to raise at least $5,000. The application period runs through Nov. 27 (charity application and participant application).

The Select Board will designate organizations and War Memorial Scholarship Fund runners who will receive invitational entries for the 2024 race. Entry recipients will be notified by Dec. 5.

See the town’s marathon number policy and reach out to Stephanie Hawkinson, Wellesley Public Information Officer, with questions: 781-431-1019 ext. 2207 or shawkinson@wellesleyma.gov

High school swim/dive & golf shine

The high school post-season is in full swing, and Wellesley teams are off to a great start.

The Wellesley High girls swim & dive team ran its streak of Sectional Championships to 6.

Congratulations to the Girls Swim and Dive Team winning the MIAA Sectional Championship. Great job! pic.twitter.com/GlT6GZ5PTZ — Wellesley Raiders (@wellesleysports) November 6, 2023

The Wellesley High boys golf team won the MIAA South Sectional Golf Championship, and followed up with a 4th place finish at States (#1 public school).

Congratulations to the Boys Golf Team winning the MIAA South Sectional Golf Championship at Easton Country Club with a score of 299. Congratulations to Ryan Keyes who was the co-medalist of the day with a 71. pic.twitter.com/jzqWTrzvmu — Wellesley Raiders (@wellesleysports) October 23, 2023

