The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Wellesley sports news: Invitational Boston Marathon numbers up for grabs; High school swim/dive & golf shine

by Leave a Comment

The latest Wellesley, Mass., sports news:

Invitational Boston Marathon numbers up for grabs

 

As a community along the Boston Marathon route, Wellesley receives a handful of invitational bibs for the race that are assigned to local non-profits and the War Memorial Scholarship Fund, which in turn assign them to race participants able to raise at least $5,000. The application period runs through Nov. 27 (charity application and participant application).

The Select Board will designate organizations and War Memorial Scholarship Fund runners who will receive invitational entries for the 2024 race. Entry recipients will be notified by Dec. 5.

See the town’s marathon number policy and reach out to Stephanie Hawkinson, Wellesley Public Information Officer, with questions: 781-431-1019 ext. 2207 or shawkinson@wellesleyma.gov

boston marathon 2022 wellesley

High school swim/dive & golf shine

 

The high school post-season is in full swing, and Wellesley teams are off to a great start.

The Wellesley High girls swim & dive team ran its streak of Sectional Championships to 6.

The Wellesley High boys golf team won the MIAA South Sectional Golf Championship, and followed up with a 4th place finish at States (#1 public school).

We encourage coaches, parents/guardians, and participants to help keep us in the loop on Wellesley sports news: Please send tips, photos, ideas to theswellesleyreport@gmail.com

image_print

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisements:

Linden Square, Wellesley
Details, Wellesley
YMCA Needham