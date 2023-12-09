Wellesley upgrading electric meters at homes, businesses

The Wellesley Municipal Light Plant is upgrading the metering system it uses to support electric service for residents and businesses.

This free upgrade will require the WMLP to install new gear at homes and businesses that will transmit data automatically to the energy outfit. The MLP will no longer need to regularly check meters at customer locations once the upgrade is made. Customers will have access to an online portal to review electricity usage, etc.

WMLP staff will begin installing new meters in December. Here’s what to expect for the installation:

Installers will arrive at your home or business in clearly marked vehicles and with a photo ID badge.

Installers will ring the doorbell or knock on your front door prior to locating and switching your existing meter.

The installation will take approximately 20 minutes and will require a brief power outage that typically lasts less than a minute.

If WMLP cannot safely access your electric meter, or it is located inside your home or business, WMLP staff will need to schedule an appointment for installation.