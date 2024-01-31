Wellesley town photo opps: CFO leaves; Housing Secretary visits

Wellesley has bid farewell to longtime Chief Financial Officer Sheryl Strother, who is retiring after an 18-career with the town. Leading the town’s finance department has been a big job: the fiscal year 2024 budget is about $202M.

While she admits she’s sad to say farewell, Sheryl is leaving Wellesley in great financial shape. Her future plans include fewer meetings and a lot more time with her family and friends.

Separately, Massachusetts Housing Secretary Ed Augustus visited the Wellesley Housing Authority on Barton Road earlier this month to discuss affordable housing challenges in town and across the state. Sec. Augustus took part in an informal discussion with WHA Board members and staff, and town officials and staff, covering topics such as the Affordable Homes Act and the MBTA Communities law.

Sec. Augustus is doing the rounds with all of the state’s housing authorities.

