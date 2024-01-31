The Swellesley Report

Since 2005: More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Wellesley town photo opps: CFO leaves; Housing Secretary visits

by Leave a Comment

Wellesley has bid farewell to longtime Chief Financial Officer Sheryl Strother, who is retiring after an 18-career with the town. Leading the town’s finance department has been a big job: the fiscal year 2024 budget is about $202M.

While she admits she’s sad to say farewell, Sheryl is leaving Wellesley in great financial shape. Her future plans include fewer meetings and a lot more time with her family and friends.

sheryl strother farewell
Town of Wellesley finance team: Tiana Moreau, Paul Manganaro, Sheryl Strother, Mona Chan, Maura O’Connor (Town of Wellesley photo)

Separately, Massachusetts Housing Secretary Ed Augustus visited the Wellesley Housing Authority on Barton Road earlier this month to discuss affordable housing challenges in town and across the state. Sec. Augustus took part in an informal discussion with WHA Board members and staff, and town officials and staff, covering topics such as the Affordable Homes Act and the MBTA Communities law.

Sec. Augustus is doing the rounds with all of the state’s housing authorities.

 

Secretary Ed Augustus
Left to right: Viviana Veira, WHA Finance Director; James Sullivan, Public Housing Coordinator; Jackie Sullivan, WHA Executive Director; Renee Spencer, WHA Board; Housing Secretary Ed Augustus; Maura Renzella, WHA Board Vice Chair; Odessa Sanchez, WHA Board Chair; Representative Alice Peisch; Brian Drainville, Maintenance Supervisor; Janice Coduri, WHA Board.

Please send tips, photos, ideas to theswellesleyreport@gmail.com

image_print

Leave a Reply

Please read our Comment Policy before submitting your comment.

Advertisements:

Wonderful Wellesley, Wonderland
Details, Wellesley
FA Boxing, Wellesley