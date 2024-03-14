Babson College taps Home Depot co-founder, father-daughter tandem for commencement speakers

Babson College is the first of Wellesley’s three colleges to reveal its 2024 commencement speakers.

Arthur Blank, a 1963 Babson alum who has an entrepreneurship center at the school named after him, will be the undergraduate ceremony speaker on Saturday, May 11. Blank co-founded The Home Depot, owns As the co-founder of The Home Depot, and boasts a diverse business empire that includes PGA Tour Superstore, the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and Major League Soccer’s Atlanta United FC.

Addressing graduate students that same day will be 1972 Babson Alum and current trustee Eric Johnson, Chairman of Baldwin Richardson Foods, and his daughter,Erin Tolefree, President and CEO of Baldwin Richardson Foods. Johnson as a student founded the Babson Black Student Union.

Wellesley College’s commencement is set for Friday, May 17, and MassBay Community College has its commencement on Thursday, May 23.