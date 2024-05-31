Letter to the editor: Freshman Fresh Start receives a grant to help with the transition to college life 

To the editor:

Freshman Fresh Start is a Wellesley-based non-profit that provides essential dorm room and school supplies to low-income, high-achieving college-bound freshmen, helping to lessen financial burdens and ease the transition to campus life.

We are so pleased to have been approved for a grant from the Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club. This grant will allow us to provide four Wellesley METCO college-bound seniors with the goods they need for campus living, allowing them to begin their post-secondary education on a more even playing field with a much-needed sense of confidence during a vulnerable time. We believe that a Freshman Fresh Start award is one of several factors that help students attain the ultimate goal: college graduation.

Thank you to the Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club for being a part of our work.

Ruth Weinstein and Susan Tofias

Co-founders

Margaux Paine

Program Manager