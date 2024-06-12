Community meeting on housing will be on June 18

Help shape the future of housing in Wellesley.

The Wellesley Housing Task Force and Barrett Planning Group will hold an in-person community meeting on Tuesday, June 18 from 6:30pm-8pm at Wellesley High School, 50 Rice Street.

The public, and especially residents, developers, business owners, and service providers are encouraged to attend. The meeting will include a presentation on the current state of housing in Wellesley and the opportunity for all participants to provide insight on a new Strategic Housing Plan for our community.

Wellesley’s existing Housing Production Plan was approved in 2018 and was intended to guide the Town for five years.

Despite meeting many of the recommendations in the 2018 plan, the housing market in Wellesley has evolved and Massachusetts has passed new regulations, such as the MBTA Communities Law, that impact housing.

As a result, the Town has determined it needs to develop new strategies to create the varied housing needed to support our community.

This meeting is part of a planned community engagement program to gather input and feedback as the Town develops its new Strategic Housing Plan.