Hats off to Wellesley High School Class of ’24

Congratulations to the 356 members of the Wellesley High School Class of 2024 who graduated on Friday night, June 7.

WHS graduation 2024
(WPS courtesy photo)

 

Among those individually honored were: Lily Jin, valedictorian and Senior Cup winner; Alexandra Vella, Senior Cup winner; and Meghan Church, Excellence in Teaching Award (Biology). The student speaker was Clementine Zei.

Congrats as well to the Wellesley High faculty, staff, and administration, and of course, WHS families.

Thank you to Wellesley Public Schools for sharing these photos. We’ll add Wellesley Media’s recording of the ceremony when it is posted.

Valedictorian Lily Jin Yellow Tassel
Valedictorian Lily Jin Yellow Tassel & classmates 

 

Steven Scott and Band

WHS graduation 2024

Jamie Chisum David Lussier
WHS Principal Jamie Chisum and WPS Superintendent David Lussier (WPS courtesy photo)

 

WHS graduation 2024

 

 

