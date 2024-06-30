Town of Wellesley July 4th, 2024 holiday week schedule

All Town of Wellesley departments and offices are closed on Thursday, July 4 in celebration of Independence Day.

Town Hall departments will be open for summer business hours during the rest of the holiday week:

Monday: 8am – 5pm

Tuesday: 8am – 5pm

Wednesday: 8am – 5pm

Thursday: CLOSED for Independence Day

Friday: 8am – noon

The Recycling and Disposal Facility (RDF) is also closed on July 4, as are the main Wellesley Library and the Hills and Fells branches.

Banks and post offices will be closed. Supermarkets, package stores, and other retailers will be largely open, but some with special holiday hours, so check before you go.

Fireworks—leave the rockets’ red glare display to the pros

If you’re looking for local fireworks Needham (July 3) has them. Wellesley did its official fireworks in May as part of Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend activities.

Dr. Bryan Canterbury, director of emergency medical services, Newton-Wellesley Hospital, would like to remind everyone about the dangers of DIY fireworks displays.

“Every year, the emergency departments in the Mass General Brigham system see multiple patients who have sustained significant burns at 4th of July celebrations that will produce life-long disfigurement, including devastating hand injuries caused by fireworks that explode in the hands of children and adults. There is no safe approach to using explosives, especially when children are involved.”

More from Dr. Canterbury about the dangers of fireworks:

There is no safe approach to using explosives, especially when children are involved. Children often do not understand the destructive potential of fireworks. Explain the risks to your children and limit their access to fireworks.

Children often do not understand the destructive potential of fireworks. Explain the risks to your children and limit their access to fireworks. Projectiles, commonly known as “bottle rockets” or “Roman candles,” are especially dangerous. They not only place the user at risk but endanger bystanders.

They not only place the user at risk but endanger bystanders. Light fireworks one at a time , then move back a safe distance quickly. Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse and do not re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.

, then move back a safe distance quickly. Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse and do not re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully. Anyone who handles fireworks should wear safety goggles to protect the eyes from flying sparks or debris . Never carry fireworks in a pocket or shoot them off in metal or glass containers.

. Never carry fireworks in a pocket or shoot them off in metal or glass containers. Avoid alcohol and drugs when operating fireworks. Never point or throw fireworks at another person.

Never point or throw fireworks at another person. After fireworks complete their burning, douse the spent device with water before discarding it to prevent a trash fire. Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other problem.

“Fireworks are not toys. They are explosives that make noise, produce light or both. Fireworks are dangerous and can cause serious burns and injuries, particularly to a person’s hands and fingers, face, ears and eyes,” explains Canterbury. “Some combustibles have the explosive power of military weapons and the results of use by amateurs can be catastrophic. We strongly recommend against personal use of fireworks, but if you do, please keep the safety of yourself and your loved ones, especially children, at the forefront.”