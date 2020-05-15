Wellesley Business Buzz: Lorraine’s making COVID-19 masks; Free fluoride treatments; welcome Newton-Wellesley Sports Medicine; Wellesley Square Live!; FitClub ready

Our round-up of the latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Lorraine Cleaners and Tailoring making COVID-19 masks

We’ve posted about local groups who have banded into sewing cooperatives to make and donate masks for front-line workers. But we wondered, where can the rank-and-file such as ourselves get our faces on a mask?

Alexander Tcherepanov of Lorraine’s Cleaners and Tailoring at 550 Washington St. has put the Wellesley Square business’ sewing machines and his professional skills to good use by making masks that are attractive, breathable, and comfortable. And at $5 each, they’re a bargain. Tcherepanov says he donates some of the masks, “to whoever needs them. Hospitals, Wellesley restaurants and the auto mechanics near my store, and to the community of Holliston,” where he lives. Some he sells to pay the rent on his small storefront. We picked up several for our family. No more getting creative with scarves or home-made face coverings made from old t-shirts for us.

Contact Alex at 508-471-8677 or 781-235-3507 to make arrangements.

Free fluoride treatments

Sign up for a free fluoride treatment to keep your teeth healthy while dentist offices are closed. Wellesley Dental Group at 5 Seaward Dr. is hosting a socially-distancing-friendly fluoride drive on May 16 from 1-5pm. Sign up for a slot and drive by when you’re scheduled.

Dental personnel will be outfitted in protective gear. You should wear a mask, too.

Wellesley Square Live!

The Wellesley Square Live! web conference this Friday offered up plenty of interesting tidbits and tips. Among them:

Page-Waterman Gallery and Framing in Wellesley Square is upping its marketing game by turning to artists to produce videos showcasing their work. Sturdy Waterman says this is has been fun to try and he’s optimistic it will be an effective way to engage with customers.

in Wellesley Square is upping its marketing game by turning to artists to produce videos showcasing their work. Sturdy Waterman says this is has been fun to try and he’s optimistic it will be an effective way to engage with customers. Roosters Men’s Grooming Center in Linden Square is fortunate to already have 8 feet between its chairs for when the business gets to re-open, says John Santanella. He’s hopeful that a re-opening will be in the offing in time to offer father-son haircut packages. “We encourage you not to take matters into your own hands at this point…don’t give us a bigger problem to deal with when we open. Give it another week or two and get it done professionally,” he says. Just know: No straight razor treatment for a while due to safety concerns.

in Linden Square is fortunate to already have 8 feet between its chairs for when the business gets to re-open, says John Santanella. He’s hopeful that a re-opening will be in the offing in time to offer father-son haircut packages. “We encourage you not to take matters into your own hands at this point…don’t give us a bigger problem to deal with when we open. Give it another week or two and get it done professionally,” he says. Just know: No straight razor treatment for a while due to safety concerns. More barber news: Walter Jones of Barber Walter’s in Wellesley Square has been honing his skills during the shutdown by giving virtual haircut lessons to adults who want to cut their kids’ hair. He’s been customizing kits that can be ordered via Amazon, says his wife, Kat.

in Wellesley Square has been honing his skills during the shutdown by giving virtual haircut lessons to adults who want to cut their kids’ hair. He’s been customizing kits that can be ordered via Amazon, says his wife, Kat. Kidville in Wellesley Square is readying to host its first virtual birthday party this weekend.

in Wellesley Square is readying to host its first virtual birthday party this weekend. Adrienne Davis-Brody of Linden Square says merchants (beyond restaurants) are eager for the go-ahead to provide pick-up service for their goods. Despite the huge challenges COVID-19 has brought to retailers, she says those she’s in touch with are optimistic. “Spirits are high…people don’t want to go in the other direction,” she says.

FitClub ready to phase back in

FitClub, the Wellesley fitness and nutrition training business, is trying to anticipate the rules that the state will put in place for businesses to re-open by laying out its own 3-phase comeback plan. The club, which has been providing virtual classes and training since mid-March, looks forward to getting face to face with its clients again, and new accommodations will include 10×10 foot boxes separated by 6 feet in which small group training can take place. Hands-free door openers, contactless temperature checks for staff and gym members, and more.

