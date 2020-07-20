Wellesley’s Warren Field construction underway

The conversion of the Hunnewell Field #2 for softball and other sports to Diane P. Warren Field has begun in earnest, as trucks have begun digging stuff up and moving piles of dirt around along Washington Street. The work is being done on the opposite side of the tennis courts from the revamped Lee softball field.

According to the town website, the work is slated to be finished in August.

The Community Preservation Committee agreed earlier this year to double its most recent contribution to the softball fields reconstruction project from $200,000 to $400,000, and Town Meeting okayed it. Some $600,000 in CPC funds had already been appropriated in 2018 and 2019 on this project designed to boost the condition and amenities of these fields, bringing them up to league, ADA, and environmental standards.

Warren Field, unlike Lee Field, will have lights for nighttime play.