Wellesley property tax discounts—find out if you’re eligible

Wellesley property tax discounts ranging from hundreds to thousands of dollars are available to qualified veterans and surviving spouses; those who are legally blind; and elderly property owners who fall within certain income guidelines.

In addition there is a senior tax deferral option; a senior tax work-off program; and a Community Preservation Act exemption.

Links to tax relief programs guides and applications here.

As you might guess, there are loads of rules to wade through. But if you think you might be a qualified applicant, putting in the effort to understand the process could be well worth it.

Applications must be filed annually with the Board of Assessors within three months of the mailing of the third quarter tax bill (see application below, along with information guide).

If you think that you qualify, notify the Board of Assessors at (781) 431-1019 x 2272. Supporting documentation which will help the Board of Assessors make a determination will be requested.

If you were granted an exemption last year, the Board of Assessors will send you a renewal application. However, it is your responsibility to ensure that a renewal is filed each year.

First quarter property tax bills are due Aug. 1.