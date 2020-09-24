Wellesley Police log: Driver attempts to give officer $20 instead of license; yelling accusations; mental health concerns

Wellesley, Mass., police log for the week of

Arrests

On September 14, 2020 Officer Mankavech was observing traffic on Worcester Street when he observed a blue Lexus sedan that was following the vehicle in front of it too closely. Officer Mankavech stopped the vehicle on Worcester Street near Overbrook Drive. He spoke with the male operator and requested his license and registration. The male party stated that he did not have his license with him and he did not have the registration as the vehicle was purchased two days prior. The male party provided a false name and information to Officer Mankavech. The male party continued to provide different variations of his name and identifying information. He did not have any paperwork to show the vehicle had been recently purchased or that it was properly insured. During the motor vehicle inventory there were documents located in the vehicle with the same date of birth provided by the driver and a similar social security number. A query of this information showed that he was the driver and his license was suspended and there were two warrants for his arrest. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and transported to Dedham District Court.

On September 16, 2020 at 10:08 p.m. Officer Griffin was on patrol on Worcester Street near Rockland Street when he conducted a query of a BMW sedan’s registration. The query showed that the vehicle did not have a valid inspection sticker and the last time it passed inspection was in June 2018. Officer Griffin stopped the vehicle. Officer Griffin spoke with the operator, and noticed that his eyes were bloodshot, his speech was slow and his eyelids were droopy. He agreed to take some reasonable tests of balance and coordination. He was unable to successfully pass these tests. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on personal recognizance.

On September 19, 2020 at 11:50 p.m. Officer DeBernardi was dispatched to the area of Weston Road for a report of an erratic operator. The reporting party indicated an Audi sedan was unable to maintain its lane of travel and was breaking sporadically and driving at inconsistent speeds. Officer DeBernardi located the vehicle travelling on Weston Road near Strathmore Road Officer DeBenardi saw the vehicle traveling towards him and observed it cross over the center dividing lane into his lane of travel before it corrected. Officer DeBenardi reversed directions and stopped the vehicle. Officer DeBernardi spoke with the operator, and asked for his license and registration. Driver attempted to hand Officer DeBernardi a $20 bill instead of his license. Officer DeBernardi advised him he had asked for his license at which point

the driver put the money away and provided Officer DeBernardi with a Massachusetts State ID. The driver agreed to take some reasonable tests of balance and coordination. He was unable to successfully pass these tests. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and was later transported to the Dedham House of Correction.

On September 20, 2020 at 5:27 p.m. Officer DeBernardi was dispatched to the area of Worcester Street for a report of an erratic operator that had struck another vehicle and failed to stop. Officer DeBernardi located the vehicle on Worcester Street near Oakland Street and noticed it was unable to maintain its lane of travel. He stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator. She denied striking another vehicle. While speaking with her, Officer DeBearndri was able to detect an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from her person, he noticed that her speech was slow and slurred. She agreed to take some reasonable tests of balance and coordination. The driver was unable to successfully pass these tests. She was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and was later released on personal recognizance.

Incidents

On September 15, 2020 at 10:12 a.m. Officer Wall spoke with a male reporting party who stated he had fallen victim to an internet scam. On August 28, 2020 the male party applied for a job and believed he had an interview on Google Hangout with the potential employer. He was notified immediately that he got the job and a package would be sent to him with instructions on how to purchase the equipment he needed to work remotely. He received a check for $2,850 with

instructions to make 2 deposits via Zelle to two individual bank accounts. The day after making the deposits he was notified that the check for $2,850 had been returned and his account was debited the funds. He filed a fraud claim with his bank, notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation Internet Crime Complaint Center and the Federal Trade Commission. There are no suspects.

On September 15, 2020 at 11:46 a.m. Officer Cunningham spoke to a male party who stated an unknown individual had used his information to rent a car from Enterprise Rent A Car on August 25, 2020 in Ontario, California. The vehicle was returned on September 6, 2020 and he was charged $235.04 for the car rental. He notified Enterprise that he did not rent a car from them and they requested that he file a police report. The reporting party also stated that he had received several credit cards that he did not apply for and had cancelled. He did not have the information about the fraudulent credit cards readily available to provide Officer Cunningham. There are no suspects.

On September 15, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Officer Mankavech spoke with a male reporting party from Kirkland Circle who stated his vehicles were broken into overnight on September 13th. He stated the two vehicles were not locked and only spare change had been taken from the vehicles. He also stated that his wife had located 3 sunglasses cases at the end of their driveway and was able to determine that 2 of the cases belonged to a neighbor on Kirkland Circle. The incident is under investigation.

On September 16, 2020 at 12:40 p.m. Officer Dixon spoke with a female party who is a home health aide who stated a tenant across the hall was yelling at her. She wanted the verbal abuse documented. Officer Dixon spoke to the male party who acknowledged he was yelling at her because he doesn’t know who she is and he doesn’t like strange people in the building as he feels people are stealing things from him and the building. Officer Dixon notified the Wellesley Housing Authority of the complaint by the home health aide about her client’s neighbor.

On September 16, 2020 at 12:46 p.m. Officer Kane spoke to a female party who stated that she had parked her vehicle in a parking spot near Subway and went to lunch there. When she returned to her vehicle a blue sedan was parked very closely on the right side of her vehicle and when her son got into the vehicle her passenger side door touched the blue vehicle. She stated a male party exited a store and began yelling at her and her son. She stated she told him there was no damage to his vehicle and left. She returned a short time later and took a photograph of the vehicle and then reported the incident to Officer Kane. Officer Kane queried the registration number in the photograph the female party provided and learned that the vehicle belonged to one of the shop owners in Wellesley Hills. He spoke with the owner of the blue vehicle who denied yelling at the female party and stated he exited the store and spoke to her because he was concerned his vehicle was damaged. Neither individual wanted to pursue the matter any further.

On September 16, 2020 at 4:59 p.m. Officer Dixon was on patrol on Worcester Street when he observed an Infiniti sedan and conducted a random query of the vehicle’s registration. The query showed that the vehicle’s registration was revoked in November 2019 for not having insurance. Officer Dixon stopped the vehicle and spoke with the male operator and advised him that he would be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.

On September 17, 2020 at 11:50 a.m. Officer Mankavech responded to the area of Worcester Street near Donizetti Street for a report of a male party that was stumbling on the sidewalk and in the street. Officer Mankavech located a male party who was stumbling and had fresh cuts on his hands. The male party stated he was in Dorchester and later stated he came to Wellesley to meet his girlfriend who lives in the woods off of Worcester Street. He agreed to be transported to the hospital for evaluation.

On September 17, 2020 at 6:15 p.m. Officer DeBernardi was dispatched to Linden Street for a report of a male party who was hitting his head repeatedly on a light pole. Officers encountered the male party who was evasive and uncooperative. He spoke in a rambling stream of consciousness. Officer DeBernardi was concerned he could harm himself in his current state of mind, he was transported to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

On September 18, 2020 at Officer Mankavech was conducting traffic enforcement on Worcester Street when he noticed a blue GMC van and conducted a query of the vehicle’s registration. The query showed that the vehicle was not registered. He stopped the vehicle and spoke with the male operator and asked for his license and registration. The male party stated that he had recently purchased the vehicle and did not have the paperwork with him. Officer Mankavech noticed the vehicle had a current inspection sticker on it which was odd if it had recently been purchased and was not currently registered. He noticed the vehicle identification number on the inspection sticker was different and came back to a black Lincoln Navigator. He will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Possessing a Fraudulent Registry of Motor Vehicle’s Document, Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle and Not Possessing a Valid Inspection Sticker.

On September 18, 2020 at 4:08 p.m. Officer DiCenso spoke with a female reporting party who stated her social security card and her son’s had been taken from her residence. She had removed them from a filing cabinet and placed them in another location in the residence in July and could no longer locate them. She stated there were no signs of forced entry into her residence. She was provided information on how to notify the Social Security Administration if she were concerned the cards were stolen and not misplaced.

On September 18, 2020 at 3:03 p.m. Officer J. Popovski was dispatched to the back entrance of the Town of Wellesley Department of Public Works on Woodlawn Avenue for a report of a large truck that was leaning against a light pole with only two tires on the roadway and the boom of the truck was tangled in the electrical wires. The Municipal Light Employee who reported the incident stated the driver and passenger of the truck were further down the road and had removed the business marking from the side of the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle presented Officer Popovski with a Brazilian passport and did not have a driver’s license. The driver claimed he put the boom down on the truck before exiting the DPW yard and stated the boom got tangled in the power lines and tipped the truck onto two wheels. The passenger stated he believed the driver did not lower the boom which allowed the boom to get tangled in the power lines. A tow was called to safely untangle the truck from the electrical wires and place it back on the ground. The WMLP cut power to the pole so the truck could be moved. Officer Popovski requested the Massachusetts State Police Truck Unit to come inspect the truck. The Trooper that responded found that the truck had been registered as a 26,000-ton capacity vehicle and it was actually 31,050-ton vehicle so it was not properly registered and it would require a Class B license holder to operate the truck. When the WMLP reenergized the pole an explosion occurred damaging that pole and an adjacent pole. The operator of the vehicle will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

On September 18, 2020 at 4:25 p.m. Officers Gaffney and Griffin were dispatched to the area of Grove Street and Central Street for a report of an assault. An elderly male party stated someone had thrown a cup of water on him while he was standing at the intersection holding a Veteran’s for Trump sign. The reporting party stated it was a teenaged boy on a bicycle that then left the area. He was not interested in pursuing the matter, but wanted to notify the police that the incident had occurred.

On September 18, 2020 at 5:54 p.m. Officers Gaffney and Griffin were on patrol in the area of Weston Road and Central Street when they conducted a random query of a white Mini Cooper’s registration. The query showed that the operator’s license was suspended. They stopped the vehicle and confirmed that the driver was the registered owner. She will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended Driver’s License. There was a properly licensed party who was able to drive the vehicle.

On September 19, 2020 at 10:00 p.m. Officer DiCenso was conducting traffic enforcement on Worcester Street when she observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed (81 mph in a 50 mph zone). She stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator. A query of his information showed that his license was suspended. He will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License and Speeding.

On September 19, 2020 at 6:54 p.m. Officers Gaffney and Griffin spoke with a female party and 3 youths who stated about an hour prior to them coming to the police station the three youths were with three friends at the corner of Linden Street at Kingsbury Street when they encountered a male party who pushed one of the youths while they were on their bicycle and then spit on the ground. The provided a description of a male party in his 50’s with glasses. Officer Gaffney reviewed the video from the traffic camera at the intersection which does show a male party walking on the sidewalk who cannot get past the youths as they were blocking the sidewalk. The man appears to spit on the ground and put his hands in the air, but it does not appear that he pushed one of the youths.

On September 19, 2020 at 11:35 p.m. Officer DiCenso spoke with an Uber driver who stated he was assaulted by a male and female passenger. The report is incomplete at this time and no further information is available.

On September 20, 2020 at 3:15 a.m. Officer Gerard was dispatched to a residence for an unwanted individual. The female reporting party advised the Emergency Communications Center that she had invited some guests over for a gathering and a male party had become intoxicated and was bothering the other guests so he was no longer welcome. She further stated that the male party was outside the residence banging on the windows and doors trying to gain entry back into the residence. It was quiet when the officers arrived and they located a male party outside of the residence. The male stated while inside the residence he was dancing with a female party who threw his phone on the ground and damaged it. He became angry and began yelling at her that she needed to reimburse him for the damage. At that point the reporting party asked him to leave. The female party stated she was dancing with him but that the phone fell out of his pocket. He was intoxicated and could not drive. He was provided a ride to Natick where he rented a hotel room for the evening.