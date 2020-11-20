Wellesley Business Buzz: Wasik’s holiday plan; The Barber’s Chair pole is spinning; Pop collaborative pops up; promising news for local restaurants

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Wasik’s holiday plan

What will we do without our annual photo of the line of people stretched down Central Street in front of and beyond Wasik’s Cheese Shop this year?

Fortunately for those of you who make their cheese a part of your holiday tradition will have several options to shop, but you’re encouraged to do so sooner than later. Emailing Wasik’s is the preferred method.

“In order to keep our staff and the community as safe as possible – THIS YEAR WE WILL NOT HAVE IN-STORE SHOPPING THE WEEK BEFORE THANKSGIVING (11/19-11/26) AND THE 10 DAYS BEFORE CHRISTMAS (12/14-12/24).”

Brad Wasik tells us he’s been trying to wrap his head around how the business would tackle this holiday season for the past few months. “I think we have a solid system in place – my biggest hurdle/fear has been getting the word out as much as possible so we can come as close to possible as the numbers we need to do – Nov/Dec is a massive part of our business.”

So far orders have been smaller, but there have been a good number of them, he says.

“Everyone asks how business is been—I just say it’s been weird. Things obviously aren’t the same, but we really can’t complain. We were able to stay open the whole time. I feel lucky compared to all others that have been hit much harder than us.”

The Barber’s Chair pole is spinning

Wellesley has a new barber shop, dubbed The Barber’s Chair, which has set up shop at 466 Washington Street in the old Pine Straw location. Owner Cisco Sanchez told us when we connected with him during the spring that “The Barber’s Chair is an upscale vintage-style barbershop with a modern twist. Services range from all age groups, whether you want a traditional hot towel shave, beard grooming, classic, modern, hipster or trending children’s haircuts we’ll execute to customer satisfaction.”

Promising news for local restaurants, those in need of food

The Newton-Needham Regional Chamber reports in its newsletter that the state legislature is mulling a $175K initiative proposed by State Sen. Cynthia Creem to simultaneously address food insecurity and boost local restaurants in Brookline, Newton and Wellesley. The initiative made it into the budget approved by the Senate, and now awaits reconciliation from the House and approval from the Governor.

The program would serve food banks, senior programs, and individuals in need of food. It would be administered by the Newton-Needham Regional Chamber, in coordination with the Brookline and Wellesley chambers.

Whole Foods donating $5 per pie to those in need

Whole Foods, through Thanksgiving, will donate $5 per apple and pumpkin pie sold through the Pie-in-the-Sky fundraiser to support Community Servings, a nonprofit provider of medically tailored meals and nutrition services.

Pop pops up in Wellesley Square

Pop, a collaboration between six women-owned local businesses , has opened up at 50 Central Street (next to B/SPOKE) for the holiday season. The collective will feature an assortment of home and personal accessories, vintage barware, permanent botanicals, women’s clothing, and jewelry. Many items are small batch or one-of-a-kind items.