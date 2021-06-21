Letters to the editor: Citizen support for BLM flags in WPS

The Swellesley Report accepts Letters to the Editor. Letters must be of general local community interest and must be signed. See updated guidelines for Letters to the Editor here. Please send to: [email protected]

June 21, 2021

We, the undersigned, would like to express our wholehearted support for the placement of Black Lives Matter (BLM) flags in our schools. These flags affirm WPS’ commitment to racial equity and represent our community’s unwavering support for people of color.

The conflation of an alleged, spurious, anti-Semitic political agenda with matters of basic human rights and decency has led to much misinformation about the history and goals of BLM, and we wish to correct inaccuracies contained in a previous Letter to the Editor (which appeared in The Swellesley Report on June 10th ) by explaining the origins of BLM and what the movement seeks to accomplish. We further wish to address insinuations that BLM flags contribute to divisiveness; to the contrary, such flags are intended to serve as symbols of inclusion and as a visual acknowledgement of the challenges faced by people of color—challenges that have long persisted as a result of our nation’s systemic racism.

Black Lives Matter was founded in 2013 in response to the acquittal of Trayvon Martin’s murderer. BLM is a decentralized movement that comprises a broad array of people and organizations who seek to put an end to all racially motivated violence against Black people. In a change from previous Black movements (e.g., the Civil Rights movements of the 1950-60s), the three female founders of BLM (Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza, and Opal Tometi) chose to emphasize the importance of local organizing over national leadership, with a network that existed to provide activists with a shared set of principles and goals. Local Black Lives Matter chapters are asked to commit to the organization’s list of guiding principles, but to operate without a central structure or hierarchy.

The loose structure of Black Lives Matter has contributed to confusion, as actions or statements from chapters or individuals are sometimes attributed to “Black Lives Matter” as a whole. Unfortunately, this phenomenon is occurring not only with those in alignment with BLM principles, but with those who wish to bring down the entire movement.

As nefarious groups seek to sow misinformation about BLM, organizations are actively working to identify and publicize this misleading and false information. In particular, the Anti-Defamation League and The Jewish Telegraph Agency have identified numerous instances of anti-Semitic activity that is purportedly linked to BLM—blatantly promoted by white supremacists in an attempt to sow division and exacerbate tensions between Black and Jewish communities. We stand firmly against anti-Semitism and believe strongly that we must not allow ourselves to fall into the trap of pitting one group against another.

The false narrative of BLM’s linkage to anti-Semitism and the implication that BLM flags incite divisiveness creates an unfortunate distraction from the true intention of hanging the BLM flag: acknowledging the undeniable history of racism in our country, which persists through numerous systems of inequity for people of color. Such acknowledgement is critical in order to continue to make progress toward racial equity—not something to avoid simply because it makes us feel uncomfortable or even possibly ashamed. The insistence upon removing BLM flags, veiled under the guise of alleged equality, will only serve to further promote a system of continued inequality—a system in which whites retain their position of privilege.

Being “of color” is immediately apparent. It is not something that can be changed or hidden. The erection of flags celebrating BLM evokes a visible symbol of our unwavering support for children of color, and our recognition of the unique challenges that they face. It is a wonderful and positive step to take to help make every child in our community feel welcomed and appreciated.

We are proud of our schools for their celebration of diversity. Our only question is: How can we help?

Joan Aandeg

Walter Blair Adams

Lisa Ahn

Patrick Ahn

Robert Alfred

Nica Alimzhanov

Gary Samuel Arthur

Susan Bailey

Sukh Bajwa

Alex Baker

Allie Baker

Charlotte Baker

Harry Baker

Marilyn Baker

Michelle Sterk Barrett

Timothy Barrett

Auli Batts

Ken Batts

Liu Baxter

Harprit Bedi

Amy Benjamin

Mark Benjamin

Charlie Berger

Kyle Bernhardt

Natalia Celli Bernhardt

Ella Bevilacqua

Brian D. Bloomfield

Carla Bloomfield

Megan Boffa

Sheila Boyle

Eileen Brackenbury

Karen Buckley

Ann Bullion

Justin Bullion

Ellen Burns

Richard L. Campbell

Kiera Carlisle

Chloe Cator

Ella Cator

Johnny Cator

Makara Cayer

Ineke Ceder

Ceida Chan

Kris Chang

Marguerite Chatelier

Chloe Cohen

Bethany Colavincenzo

John Colavincenzo

Becky Cole

Peter Shellito Condit

Deborah Condren

Mary T. Conway

Donna Corrigan

Doug Corrigan

Paul Criswell

Stephanie Croke

Meral Dabcovich

Brandi Dean

Candido Delgado

Jeanette Donahue

Suzanne Eizenberg

Elaine Eklund

Evan Eklund

Larry Elswit

Ezra Englebardt

Wendy Englebardt

Jenn Fallon

Michelle Fang

Lamia Farah

Melisa Filipos

Hans Fischmann

Jill Fischmann

Devon Fitchett

Suzanne Fletcher

Carolee Fogg

Lee de Fontaine

Michel de Fontaine

Pippa Ford

Tom Ford

Jodi Fox

Jonathan Fraga

Mark Fraga

Polly Fraga

Sophia Fraga

Barry Friedman

Yeimy Garcia

Jane Gardiner

Heather Garni

Meg Gayton

Kate Gerbode-Grant

Brooks Goddard

Jennie Gottschalk

Vanita Goyal

Gordon Green

Alden Griffith

Katie Griffith

Violet Griffith

Eunice Groark

Ann Marie Gross

Seana Gupta

Gretchen Hall

Katy Hanson

Charlotte Harrington

Emily Harrington

Jessamy Harrington

Jonathan Harrington

Lizzie Harrington

Evelyn Harrison

Julie M Herlihy

Anna Hermacinski

Amy Hernandez

Elizabeth Holden

Oliver Holden

Bianca Horner

Christina Horner

Cornell Horner

Harrison Horner

Sarah Howe

Darlene J Howland

Carrie Huang

Jennifer Hughes

Cynthia Hunt

Gregory Hurray

Jeff Jablow

Yasmine Jaffier

Kamana Jain

Prashant Jain

Rene Jarquin

Marc Johannes

Melissa Johannes

Mary Anne Johnston

Nancy Joyce

Howard Horner, Jr.

Benjamin Kahrl

Adam Katz

Nicole Katz

Kathy Kaufmann

Charlotte Kelley

Jocelyn Kelley

Jonathan Kelley

Shannon Kelly

Therese Kelly

Dan Kemp

Susan Kemp

Andrew Kemper

Mike Kim

Danielle Kizner

Yvonne Kizner

Nina Kohnen

Cole Krasner

Jason Kropp

Andrew Kuan

Pam Kubbins

Anjuli Kumar

Ram Kumar

Sam Lacey

Crystalle Lacouture

Marianne Laffitte

Michelle Lafornara

Maureen Lally

Rob Lally

Arielle Langer

Ayla Lari

Liz Larsen

Leslie Laud

David LeBlanc

Megan LeBlanc

Joanna Kaplan Lee

Michelle Lee

Erika Leonard

Nicky Leung

April Levitt

Steven Levitt

Ronald Li

James Lillie

Grace Lindquist

Margaret Lindquist

Dede Long

Erica MacInnes

Caroline Mack

Craig Mack

Grace Mack

Jacqueline Mack

Madison Mack

Melissa Mack

Laura Brown MacKinnon

Anelly Mad-toingue

Maxime Mad-toingue

Noubara Mad-toingue

Ryan Magrisi

Emma Malloy

Ethan Manelin

Samantha Manelin

Fredrick Mann

Joan Mann

Mike Manning

Molly Manning

Mbaira Maorongarti

Rhonda Long Mar

Cindy Marmer

David Marmer

Jessica Marmer

Sloan Marmer

Ansley Martin

Jennifer Martin

AJ Masiello

Elizabeth May

Jeanne Mayell

Mark Mayell

Thomas H. Mayell

Maureen McCaffrey

Christina McCormick

Moira McDade

Matthew McKay

Raina McManus

Gracie Meisner

Matt Meisner

Paul Merry

Jim Miller

Krisann Miller

Elaine Mittell

Julia Miwa

Samantha Moppett

Chris Moran

Caroline Morrison

Rob Morrison

Theresa Morrison

Carol Almeda Morrow

Parker Morse

John Muckle

Lina Musayev

Andrea Myers

Kacyn Myles

Keiya Myles

Kevin Myles

Khylon Myles

Brad Neighbors

Lisa Neighbors

Annie Newman

Abby Nicholson

Danielle Nixon

Julie K. Norem

Julie Cohen Norris

Lise Olney

Regina Ong

Anthony Ostler

Victoria Ostler

Danielle Owens

Grant Owens

Heather Panahi

Maya Panahi

Shahriar Panahi

Maya Pateva

Byron Pavano

Janie Penn

Ellie Perkins

Barry Person

Velita Person

Elizabeth Phelps

Avery Phillips

John Phillips

Koller Phillips

Lisa Phillips

Jodie Poresky

Josh Poresky

Nate Poresky

Phil Poresky

Dan Pozen

Gayatri Pradhan

Eliot Putnam

Jan Putnam

Carol Quan

Patti Quigley

Garima Rana

Helen Redmond

Tracy Reed

Carrie Reepmeyer

Will Reepmeyer

Brendan Reidy

Bridget Reidy

Elizabeth Reidy

Joelle Reidy

Nick Rhind

Ann Riley

Keith Robinson

Laura Robinson

Tinea Rochelle

Grace Rodrigue

Jim Rodrigue

Kathleen Rodrigue

Olivia Rodrigue

Naomi Rogers

Paul Rogers

Lucienne Ronco

Brook Rosenbaum

Marissa Rosenbaum

Susan Ryan

Brooke Salasovich

Richard Salasovich

Sam Sanchez

Alex Sarly

Julie Sarly

Lauren Scarpati

Mike Scarpati

Cynthia Scott

James Scott

Larry Scott

Liz Serotte

Heera Sharma

Saanvi Sharma

Shreya Sharma

Barbara Shellito

Jennifer Shor

Bharat Singh

Mona Singh

Mason Smith

Daniel Song

Liz Sower

Bernice Speiser

Amber Spencer

Lanaeya Spencer

Renee Spencer

Felix Stedman

Louise Stedman

Scott Stedman

Sonny Stedman

Marcia Stein-Adams

Garrick Stewart

Katie Stewart

Jaret Stickney

Fredrick Stoudemire

Jackson Stoudemire

Jalen Stoudemire

Shelley Stoudemire

Kate Stuntz

Gail Sullivan

Katie Swenson

Thomas Tadros

Clarinda Taylor

Hannah Taylor

Jasmine Theermann

David Thornton

Erin Thornton

Bharat Tripathi

Shradha Tripathi

Diana Turk

Heidi Vanni

Atul Varma

Amelia Vecchiotti

Ethan Vecchiotti

Mark Vecchiotti

Nicole Vecchiotti

Ryan Vecchiotti

Terran Vigil

Alison Wade

Kate Wallace

Judy Walsh

Sally Watts

Nicole Welburn

Susan Westmoreland

Lauren Wilwerding

Adam Yasan

Anthony Yasan

Shideh Yasan

Liane Young

Laura R. Van Zandt

Margaret Zusky

Paul Zusky