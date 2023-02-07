Wellesley Middle & High School students wow in art competition

Thom Carter, PreK-12 Director of Art at Wellesley Public Schools, shares that the Art Department is celebrating the following students for creating some of the best art in the state.

All Gold Keys are entered in the National Scholastics Art Competition. Portfolios are submitted only by seniors and awarded for a body of work. All Scholastic Art works will be on display at the main branch of the Wellesley Free Library in May.

Wellesley High School

Gold Key Awards

Reagan O’Neil, Jewelry

Katherine Passanisi, 2 Awards: Ceramics, Portfolio

Paige Stephenson, Jewelry

Joanne Zhang, Photography

Silver Key Awards

Naomi Boegholm, 2 Awards: Ceramics

Elisabeth Charkoudian, 2 Awards: Ceramics, Portfolio

Noah Goldman, Portfolio

Sarah Hatch, Painting

Alexandra (Sasha) Juriansz, Jewelry

Lizzie Lahive, Portfolio

Robin Lee, Painting

Zoe Maggioni, 2 Awards: Fashion, Portfolio

Maddox Marcoux, Sculpture

Reagan O’Neil, Portfolio

Lucia Ross, Photography

Bella Wang, Photography

Joanne Zhang, Photography



Honorable Mention Awards

Isabella Bazant, 2 Awards: Jewelry, Portfolio

Grady Brown, Photography

Charles Coleman, Portfolio

Garrett Dobos, Sculpture

Elise Dupont, Jewelry

Mason Kahn, Photography

Vaani Kapoor, Photography

Lizzie Lahive, Sculpture

Oliver Laybourn, Photography

Maddox Marcoux, Portfolio

Ren Martinian, Digital Art

Katherine Passanisi, Ceramics

Sofia Scirica, 2 Awards: Sculpture, Portfolio

Paige Stephenson, Jewelry

Eddy Su, Photography

Alexandra Vella, Ceramics

Iris Ventimiglia, Portfolio

Rachel Voci, Jewelry

Katharine Wells, Sculpture

Yulie Yehiav, Jewelry

Wellesley Middle School

Gold Key Jolie Chen, Jewelry Silver Keys Matias Demeo ,Jewelry

Katherine Flower, Photo

Rowan Nine, Jewelry Honorable Mention Freddy Alexander, Photo

Melinda Chiu, Painting

Moxie Crowe, Digital, 3 awards

Sophie Eneyni, Photo

Samantha Hirschey, Jewelry

Ray Johannes , Drawing & Illustration

Ayla Lin, Ceramics

Congratulations to their Art Teachers:, too. WMS: Jess Lau, Jacqui Martell, Hillary Sturman, Sarah Steinberg. WHS: Thom Carter, Doug Johnson, Amie Larson, Jacqui Martell, Brain Reddy, Shayla Vines.

