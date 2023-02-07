Wellesley Middle & High School students wow in art competition

Thom Carter, PreK-12 Director of Art at Wellesley Public Schools, shares that the Art Department is celebrating the following students for creating some of the best art in the state.
All Gold Keys are entered in the National Scholastics Art Competition. Portfolios are submitted only by seniors and awarded for a body of work. All Scholastic Art works will be on display at the main branch of the Wellesley Free Library in May.
Wellesley High School
Gold Key Awards
- Reagan O’Neil, Jewelry
- Katherine Passanisi, 2 Awards: Ceramics, Portfolio
- Paige Stephenson, Jewelry
- Joanne Zhang, Photography
Silver Key Awards
- Naomi Boegholm, 2 Awards: Ceramics
- Elisabeth Charkoudian, 2 Awards: Ceramics, Portfolio
- Noah Goldman, Portfolio
- Sarah Hatch, Painting
- Alexandra (Sasha) Juriansz, Jewelry
- Lizzie Lahive, Portfolio
- Robin Lee, Painting
- Zoe Maggioni, 2 Awards: Fashion, Portfolio
- Maddox Marcoux, Sculpture
- Reagan O’Neil, Portfolio
- Lucia Ross, Photography
- Bella Wang, Photography
- Joanne Zhang, Photography
Honorable Mention Awards
- Isabella Bazant, 2 Awards: Jewelry, Portfolio
- Grady Brown, Photography
- Charles Coleman, Portfolio
- Garrett Dobos, Sculpture
- Elise Dupont, Jewelry
- Mason Kahn, Photography
- Vaani Kapoor, Photography
- Lizzie Lahive, Sculpture
- Oliver Laybourn, Photography
- Maddox Marcoux, Portfolio
- Ren Martinian, Digital Art
- Katherine Passanisi, Ceramics
- Sofia Scirica, 2 Awards: Sculpture, Portfolio
- Paige Stephenson, Jewelry
- Eddy Su, Photography
- Alexandra Vella, Ceramics
- Iris Ventimiglia, Portfolio
- Rachel Voci, Jewelry
- Katharine Wells, Sculpture
- Yulie Yehiav, Jewelry
Wellesley Middle School
Gold Key
- Jolie Chen, Jewelry
Silver Keys
- Matias Demeo ,Jewelry
- Katherine Flower, Photo
- Rowan Nine, Jewelry
Honorable Mention
- Freddy Alexander, Photo
- Melinda Chiu, Painting
- Moxie Crowe, Digital, 3 awards
- Sophie Eneyni, Photo
- Samantha Hirschey, Jewelry
- Ray Johannes , Drawing & Illustration
- Ayla Lin, Ceramics
- Jackson Miller, Photography
Congratulations to their Art Teachers:, too. WMS: Jess Lau, Jacqui Martell, Hillary Sturman, Sarah Steinberg. WHS: Thom Carter, Doug Johnson, Amie Larson, Jacqui Martell, Brain Reddy, Shayla Vines.
