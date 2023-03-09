Court TV’s ‘Someone They Knew with Tamron Hall’ to revisit Wellesley’s 1999 Greineder murder

Court TV has announced that its “Someone They Knew with Tamron Hall” true crime series will include an episode called “The Good Doctor” that looks back at the murder of Wellesley’s Mabel Greineder by her husband Dr. Dirk Greineder on Halloween of 1999.

The series focuses on cases from the point of view of those involved or affected by them. Season 2 kicked off on Feb. 19, and the show runs Sundays at 9pm. The date for for “The Good Doctor” episode has not been released as of this posting.

The case, which involved the killing of 58-year Mabel Greineder at Morses Pond, has been rehashed over the years in books (for example, “A Murder in Wellesley: The Inside Story of an Ivy-League Doctor’s Double Life, His Slain Wife, and the Trial That Gripped the Nation”) and TV shows (an A&E documentary program called “City Confidential” and “Sins and Secrets” on the Investigation Discovery channel). Dirk Greineder, who claimed his wife was attacked and beaten to death by someone, was found to have been living a lurid secret life that has captured the attention of authors and producers. The allergist was found guilty of first degree murder in 2001 and he has been serving a life sentence since then.