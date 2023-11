The Wellesley Police Department has announced the “devastating” loss of 29-year veteran Lamars Hughes, who who passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 13 at the age of 58 while off duty.

The Wellesley Police Department posted on social media that it is supporting the Hughes family in their time of grief and that announcements regarding arrangements will be made later on.

We share our condolences with family, friends, and coworkers of Officer Hughes.