Wellesley residential property sales for the week of Oct. 29, 2023

by

Buyer/sSeller/sProperty addressSale dateSale price
Rajendra, Ashwin & Bruno, Julianne146 Lowell Road Rt & Schneider Jr, Edward T146 Lowell Rd10/30/2023$4,525,000
Boudreau, Donald & Boudreau, SusanAnconia Nt & Connolly, Sarah T580 Washington St Lot 40310/30/2023$3,100,000
Goldman, Emily & Dean, KurtDodson Peter H Estate & Dodson, Jonathan B11 Oak St Lot 1810/31/2023$786,000
Graves, Jeffrey S & Popper, Susan EPascucci, Michael P & Baillie, Dawn M401 Weston Rd11/1/2023$1,150,000
Heritage, Bradley E & Heritage, Elizabeth BBrumm, Joshua T & Brumm, Tissha S21 Windsor Rd11/3/2023$2,335,000
Kelly, Peter A & Kelly, Brittany HDemmler, Joseph L & Vanderzyde, Venezia A45 Pine St11/3/2023$2,825,000

The attached report is republished with permission from The Warren Group LLC.

Reader contributions help Natick Report license this data.

