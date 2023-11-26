Wellesley residential property sales for the week of Oct. 29, 2023

|Buyer/s
|Seller/s
|Property address
|Sale date
|Sale price
|Rajendra, Ashwin & Bruno, Julianne
|146 Lowell Road Rt & Schneider Jr, Edward T
|146 Lowell Rd
|10/30/2023
|$4,525,000
|Boudreau, Donald & Boudreau, Susan
|Anconia Nt & Connolly, Sarah T
|580 Washington St Lot 403
|10/30/2023
|$3,100,000
|Goldman, Emily & Dean, Kurt
|Dodson Peter H Estate & Dodson, Jonathan B
|11 Oak St Lot 18
|10/31/2023
|$786,000
|Graves, Jeffrey S & Popper, Susan E
|Pascucci, Michael P & Baillie, Dawn M
|401 Weston Rd
|11/1/2023
|$1,150,000
|Heritage, Bradley E & Heritage, Elizabeth B
|Brumm, Joshua T & Brumm, Tissha S
|21 Windsor Rd
|11/3/2023
|$2,335,000
|Kelly, Peter A & Kelly, Brittany H
|Demmler, Joseph L & Vanderzyde, Venezia A
|45 Pine St
|11/3/2023
|$2,825,000
The attached report is republished with permission from The Warren Group LLC.
More: Natick residential property sales for October, 2023
Reader contributions help Natick Report license this data.
Leave a Reply