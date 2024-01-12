The Swellesley Report

Wellesley Wetlands Protection Committee seeks new members

The Wetlands Protection Committee (WPC) is looking for candidates to fill two vacant associate member positions.

Residents with a passion for protecting the environment, experience in environmental science, natural resources management, botany, ecology, conservation and more, or a strong interest in preserving natural habitats are encouraged to apply.

charles river snow winter
Charles River, winter 2024

The WPC is a five-member board of appointed volunteers who enforce the Massachusetts Wetlands Protection Act and the Wellesley Wetlands Protection Bylaw. The Committee is responsible for reviewing and permitting any proposed work within a Wetland Buffer Zone, a Riverfront Area, or a Wetland Resource Area.

Interested residents should submit a letter and/or resume detailing qualifications, interests, and any additional information they deem relevant to nrc@wellesleyma.gov. Please include WPC in the email subject line. Questions? Contact NRC Director Brandon Schmitt at (781) 431-1019, Ext. 2298.

