Wellesley residential property sales for April 8-11, 2024

Buyer/sSeller/sProperty addressDate of saleSale price
Liu, Zhaoxuan & Huang, Vivian SYao, Yisha & Qian, Ziqing10 Edgemoor Cir Lot 1004/08/2024$1,050,000
Helm, Patricia & Helm, DouglasBerg, Steven T & Berg, Shaune M30 Colburn Rd04/11/2024$3,100,000
Pu, Jeffrey J & Pu, Kou ILocke, Jeffrey A & Locke, Joanne M76 Washington St04/09/2024$1,789,200
Sower, Christopher & Sower, Elizabeth BCarlino, Noel A & Carlino, Phillip B170 Benvenue St04/08/2024$1,925,000

