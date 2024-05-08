Wellesley residential property sales for April 8-11, 2024

|Buyer/s
|Seller/s
|Property address
|Date of sale
|Sale price
|Liu, Zhaoxuan & Huang, Vivian S
|Yao, Yisha & Qian, Ziqing
|10 Edgemoor Cir Lot 10
|04/08/2024
|$1,050,000
|Helm, Patricia & Helm, Douglas
|Berg, Steven T & Berg, Shaune M
|30 Colburn Rd
|04/11/2024
|$3,100,000
|Pu, Jeffrey J & Pu, Kou I
|Locke, Jeffrey A & Locke, Joanne M
|76 Washington St
|04/09/2024
|$1,789,200
|Sower, Christopher & Sower, Elizabeth B
|Carlino, Noel A & Carlino, Phillip B
|170 Benvenue St
|04/08/2024
|$1,925,000
The attached report is republished with permission from The Warren Group LLC.
Past Wellesley residential real estate reports
Leave a Reply