Business buzz: Mortadella Head seeks to expand from Davis Square to Wellesley Hills; Watch Chamber Spring Business Breakfast video

Mortadella Head seeks to expand from Davis Square to Wellesley Hills

Mortadella Head , a popular Italian-American restaurant in Somerville’s Davis Square, is looking to open at the former Pizza Peddler location at 263 Washington St., in Wellesley Hills (the strip where Marathon Sports, Coconut Thai, and other businesses are located).

Mortadella offers pizza, subs, pasta, and more—it touts its frozen dinners.

Mortadella Head’s Chuck Sillari, who I spoke with at the end of May, said then that they were working on a potential lease with the landlord, but that nothing was official. However, things are getting more real with a slated presentation by Mortadella Head before the Wellesley Design Review Board this week regarding a store sign.

“Wellesley’s a really nice community and we think we’d do well there,” said Sillari, described on the Mortadella Head site as a former real estate lawyer who decided making awesome food was much more fun than pushing paper. “We’ve been looking to get out to the ‘burbs, a lot of people we cater to come from outside the city. It will be a good test.”

Watch Charles River Regional Chamber Spring Business Breakfast video

You can catch up on the Charles River Regional Chamber Spring Business Breakfast thanks to the organization posting the NewTV recording of the event, which was attended by about 300 people in Needham on June 7.

The event recognized Susan Paley of The Village Bank, featured keynote speaker Ed Augustus, Massachusetts Secretary of Housing and Livable Communities, and included a panel with experts in a variety of fields, including climate and financial technology.

And in related news, Chamber President and CEO Greg Greg Reibman was named a Housing Hero award recipient by the Massachusetts Housing Partnership for his efforts to support affordable housing. The Partnership will present awards to Reibman and three others at the Housing Institute training conference on Thursday, June 13 in Worcester.

