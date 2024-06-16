Congrats to state champion Wellesley High girls tennis team

Wellesley High School’s girls tennis team won the Division 1 State Championship on Saturday with a 4-1 win over #1 seed Boston Latin at the duPont courts at MIT.

Congratulations Girls Tennis State Champions! pic.twitter.com/C91wWUM96o — Wellesley Raiders (@wellesleysports) June 15, 2024

If you noticed a police escort going through the streets of Wellesley on Saturday, that’s what the excitement was all about.

The Raiders only lost 1 match all season and were the #4 ranked team in the tournament. Boasting a young line-up the team rose to the challenge and head into next season with a ton of confidence. Freshmen Bella Gopen and Kimmy Tai won their singles matches, as did junior Sarah Mackey. Mia Chung and Sari Hart earned Wellesley another point with a doubles victory.

Wellesley last won the state title in 2016.

