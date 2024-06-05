Wellesley Council on Aging pays tribute to Frank Lam, ‘a beacon of kindness and compassion’

The Wellesley Council on Aging community has been saddened this week by the passing of Frank Lam, assistant director at the COA. Lam, who previously worked at Natick’s COA, died after a short illness.
“Frank was the kind of person you felt privileged to know, ” wrote Deborah Greenwood, director of senior services for Wellesley’s COA. “I will carry his spirit forward all the days of my life. He was a pure and selfless human being, with an infectious smile and true compassion for those we serve here in the community. He will be missed.”
The COA shared this tribute to Lam posted at the Tolles Parsons Center.
Comments
Kevin McDonald says
Frank will be missed greatly
During his time here his presence was felt daily with his infectious smile and management of the office “Snack Draw”.
Frank loved to participate in the seasonal events at the COA and could be seen dressed as a Red Sox star or Eeyore roaming the COA at Halloween adding joy and humor to the office.
I’ll miss our chats on the latest movie or show to hit Netflix or his favorite episode of a Science Fiction series on Apple TV.
My heart goes out to his family during this difficult time