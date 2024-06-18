Wellesley recognitions: Doctor & staff earn innovation award; Rep. Peisch celebrated by Greater Boston Food Bank; Dentist buys art for good cause

The latest recognitions of Wellesley residents:

Doctor & staff earn innovation award

Massachusetts Nonprofit Network's 2024 Excellence in Innovation Award at a ceremony held at the New England Aquarium on June 12. BCP is the first nonprofit pediatric private practice in Massachusetts, with a goal to bring income and racial equity to pediatric healthcare. Wellesley resident Dr. Robyn Riseberg, founder of Boston Community Pediatrics in the South End, was awarded the

Rep. Peisch celebrated by Greater Boston Food Bank

Rep. Alice Hanlon Peisch, a Wellesley resident who also representations Wellesley and other communities in state government, was honored as Public Advocate of the Year as part of The Greater Boston Food Bank’s annual Partner Appreciation Awards.

This award is given to a public office or official who has shown a strong commitment to the provision and protection of emergency food assistance and ensuring those struggling with hunger in our communities have enough to eat every day. She was selected largely for her central role in securing permanent free school meals in 2023, an initiative that has made a profound impact on childhood hunger. Rep. Peisch also helped to ensure SNAP benefits are available to eligible migrants through a $6 million investment in a supplemental state budget.

Dentist buys art for a good cause

Boston Bridges Initiative, a non-profit focused on facilitating cultural exchange and promoting meaningful social interaction between city and suburban families in the Greater Boston area, recently held an art sale fundraiser through its Downsize for Diversity program, which accepts donations of artwork and sells it at greatly reduced prices.

This recent sale focused on art donated by the global consulting firm, McKinsey & Co. Dr. Paul Johnson, a pediatric dentist in Wellesley, purchased a Boston Cityscape painting for his office. Framed paintings and photographs from this collection are still available along with hundreds of additional pieces of art at a home gallery in Lincoln. If interested in purchasing such art at discount prices for a good cause, please contact Joanna Schmergel.