Wellesley sports: High school girls’ tennis, lacrosse reach D1 finals; WHS alum Thorbjornsen heads to pro golfing tour

The latest Wellesley, Mass., sports news:

High school girls’ tennis, lacrosse reach D1 finals

Both the Wellesley High School girls’ tennis and lacrosse teams have reached the Division 1 state finals, with titles on the line later this week.

The tennis team came from behind to defeat nemesis Lexington High 3-2 in the semi-finals thanks to a clutch victory in the first doubles match by twins Shea and Shannon Welburn. Earlier in the competition, Wellesley freshman Kimmy Tai won second singles and the pair of Sarah Mackley and Mia Chung were victorious in second doubles. The match took place at Newton North High School.

The Raiders will meet the winner of Boston Latin and Newton South, which play on June 11. Details of the finals to be determined.

The Raiders lacrosse team continued to roll as well, knocking off the defending state champion Lincoln-Sudbury team in a 12-5 win. Wellesley, ranked #2, got off to a fast start vs. #3 Lincoln-Sudbury, with Emily Munchak and Olivia Comella leading the way on offense.

Wellesley will face top-seeded Central Catholic on June 13 at a time and site to be determined.

WHS alum Thorbjornsen heads to pro golfing tour

2020 Wellesley High School alum Michael Thorbjornsen, who earned his PGA card in finishing his final season at Stanford University at No. 1 in the PGA Tour University Ranking, has announced plans to go pro at the age of 22.

His first event as a pro is slated to be the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Ct., which kicks off on June 17. Thorbjornsen finished fourth at Travelers in 2022 as an amateur.