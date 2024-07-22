How to rent watercraft at Morses Pond in Wellesley

Kayaking and paddle boarding on Morses Pond is a great way to relax and enjoy one of Wellesley’s outdoor resources. We highly recommend taking advantage of this low-cost way to have summer fun in town. To make the most of your experience, choose a calm day with little wind, wear plenty of sunscreen (a hat and sunglasses wouldn’t hurt, either), and bring along some water.

Paddling around the pond

Rental times: 10:30am-4:30pm

Dates: Through August 18, 2024

Kayaks, 1 person (age 13+), 30 minutes: $5/hour

Kayaks, 2 person (age 13+), 30 minutes: $10/hour

Stand-up paddleboard (age 15+), 30 minutes: $10/hour

Rentals are on a first-come, first-served basis, and cannot be reserved.

Rental fees include a life jacket with a whistle, both which must be worn during the rental session.

Before renting watercraft, renters under the age of 18 must pass a deep-water swim test, and a parent/guardian must sign a waiver.

More information on all the rules here.

A little nervous about being out there in the middle of the 100-acre pond? Read about our experience.

What’s the Morses Pond weed harvester all about? We took a ride on one and found out.