The Swellesley Report

Since 2005: More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

How to rent watercraft at Morses Pond in Wellesley

by Leave a Comment

Kayaking and paddle boarding on Morses Pond is a great way to relax and enjoy one of Wellesley’s outdoor resources. We highly recommend taking advantage of this low-cost way to have summer fun in town. To make the most of your experience, choose a calm day with little wind, wear plenty of sunscreen (a hat and sunglasses wouldn’t hurt, either), and bring along some water.

Morses Pond, Wellesley

Paddling around the pond

  • Rental times: 10:30am-4:30pm
  • Dates: Through August 18, 2024
  • Kayaks, 1 person (age 13+), 30 minutes: $5/hour
  • Kayaks, 2 person (age 13+), 30 minutes: $10/hour
  • Stand-up paddleboard (age 15+), 30 minutes: $10/hour
  • Rentals are on a first-come, first-served basis, and cannot be reserved.
  • Rental fees include  a life jacket with a whistle, both which must be worn during the rental session.
  • Before renting watercraft, renters under the age of 18 must pass a deep-water swim test, and a parent/guardian must sign a waiver.

More information on all the rules here.

A little nervous about being out there in the middle of the 100-acre pond? Read about our experience.

What’s the Morses Pond weed harvester all about? We took a ride on one and found out.

morses pond flotilla wellesley

image_print

Leave a Reply

Please read our Comment Policy before submitting your comment.

Advertisements

Linden Square, Wellesley
Details, Wellesley