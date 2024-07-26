MBTA accessibility in Wellesley Square gets closer thanks to $500K in funding

At the top of lifelong Wellesley resident William Fahey’s list of situations to be avoided is missing a day of work at his job at the Red Sox Foundation. But there have been times over the years when he just couldn’t make it in. He lives but a stone’s throw from the Wellesley Square commuter rail station, a straight shot to his Boston office. But Fahey, who has restricted mobility and uses a wheelchair to move through the world, can’t take the train into work because the station currently isn’t accessible.

Fahey manages. “I can’t drive,” he says, “but I have helpers who drive me into Boston. But I want to have the independence of getting into the city from where I live. It’s a dream come true to see this happen today.”

“This” is construction currently underway at the Wellesley Square commuter rail station to add two accessible freestanding mini-high platforms that will provide level boarding with the Worcester to Boston train cars. Scheduled to be completed January 2025, the project has been made possible by $500,000 in federal accessibility funding secured by Congresswoman Katherine Clark, and nearly 10 years of advocacy on the part of Fahey and his mom, Liz Fahey, along with Daniel O’Hanlon and his mom, Lorraine O’Hanlon.

Clark was on hand in Wellesley today, on the 34th anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act, to champion the project, along with town and state government officials, state transportation officials, and lots of media

Mini-high platforms allow for level boarding at two cars of the train. Those being installed at Wellesley Square will be connected to the low-level platforms by a ramp. Riders will position themselves on the mini-high platform before the train arrives, and the operator will then provide assistance.

MBTA General Manager Philip Eng said in addition to the mini-high platforms, ramps will be installed to make the platforms accessible, along with canopies, clear ADA-compliant signage that includes tactile/braille elements, emergency call boxes, message screens, and other assets “to make this station fit for everybody.”

It’s a long way from the type of assistance offered to William Fahey when he first tried to take the commuter rail nine years ago. As his mother remembers that day, “The train conductor pulled up and said ‘I don’t have a way to get him aboard.'”

It took several good samaritans to lifted Fahey’s wheelchair and help him ride. That was the last time he boarded the train at Wellesley Square. Since then, “Will and I have been advocating for change, along with the O’Hanlons and many others.”

Daniel O’Hanlon, who attended Wellesley schools, went on to graduate from Babson College, now works in Boston’s Financial District. He has also longed for the opportunity to simply board the train and go about his day. He’s now looking toward the future.

“For me, these station accessibility improvements mean increased independence and freedom. Like many disabled people, I just want the same opportunity for access as everyone else. I am grateful to all here for their dedication and efforts to finally enable all riders, regardless of their ability, to take the train from Wellesley,” he said.

Congresswoman Clark took a moment to honor those who decades ago led the fight for ADA. “Justin Dart, the father of the Americans with Disabilities Act, warned that its passage was not the end. He said ‘The ADA is not equality, and it is not employment. ADA is a promise to act.’

This project is just one more victory in that fight,” Clark said.

Others in attendance included Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll, MBTA General Manager and CEO Philip Eng, Governor’s Councillor Marilyn Devaney; MassDOT representatives; and others. Laura Brelsford, Assistant General Manager, System-Wide Accessibility, MBTA, worked closely with all officials on this project.

More transportation news—MBTA to spend $54 million on battery-electric trains

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) Board of Directors today approved a $54 million plan to bring battery-electric train service to the Fairmount Commuter Rail Line, which will ultimately result in more frequent service and lower emissions in surrounding communities. Keolis Commuter Services, the operating partner for the MBTA Commuter Rail, submitted a proposal to the MBTA in December 2023 with a plan to introduce battery electric multiple unit trains (BEMUs) onto the Fairmount Commuter Rail Line.

