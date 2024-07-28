Rooting for Wellesley athletes at Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Athletes with Wellesley connections will get their chance to make a splash at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Daisy Mazzio-Manson, who hails from Wellesley and rowed at Yale University, is on the United States’ women’s crew. Her four-person boat had its first race on Sunday morning and finished fourth out of five at Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium behind Great Britain, New Zealand, and China. While the top two finishers in Sunday’s heats qualified for the finals of the women’s four, Mazzio-Manson’s boat and others will get a second chance to qualify for the medal race in the repechage. The repechage race takes place on July 30, with the finals on Aug. 1.

Mazzio-Manson, who attended Newton Country Day School, comes from a rowing family. Her mother, Mary Mazzio, competed in double sculls at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, and her father, Jay Manson, won a bronze medal at the 1991 world championships, and her brother was a collegiate rower.he

Mary Mazzio also made the 1999 documentary, A Hero for Daisy, about the Title IX movement in women’s sports. And yes, the Daisy in the film title is Mazzio’s now-Olympian daughter.

Separately, Wellesley College was sending along best wishes to the school’s swimming & diving athlete Lara Dashti ‘26. Dashti is representing Kuwait in the 100m Breaststroke (the swimmer finished 5th out of five in the heat).