Wellesley business buzz: Deland, Gibson Insurance acquires Worcester firm; Takara now Katara

The latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Deland, Gibson Insurance acquires Worcester firm

Deland, Gibson Insurance Associates of Wellesley has announced the acquisition of Worcester-based Atchue Insurance Agency, which was launched in 1982 (Deland’s roots go back to 1900).

“We eagerly anticipate the opportunities for mutual growth in Worcester, the only one of the five largest cities in Massachusetts to experience population growth from 2020 to 2023. We are excited to expand in such a vibrant and growing city,” Chip Gibson, CEO of Deland, Gibson, said in a statement.

To ensure continuity among the Atchue customers and team, the next generation of leadership has been promoted from within the family, with A.J. (Andrew J.) as managing director.

The Atchue team will remain at their Worcester office at 190 Park Ave.

Deland, Gibson sponsors Swellesley‘s Wellesley Athlete of the Week profiles.

Takara now Katara

As we reported back in May, the Takara restaurant and bar at 151 Linden St., is now called Katara. Yes, you read that right, and now the new sign is up.

Manager Kitty Suen has taken over management of the renamed eatery, which opened as Takara in 2012.