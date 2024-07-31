Wellesley housing news: Authority director leaves; Development Corp. vacancy; State approves zoning changes; Study update

The latest Wellesley, Mass., housing news:

Wellesley Housing Authority director leaves

Jackie Sullivan stepped down as Wellesley Housing Authority director in April, and has been serving as a consultant since. That temporary consulting gig is over, and she is now deputy executive director for the Watertown Housing Authority. Sullivan took on the leadership role in Wellesley at the start of 2022.

We had reached out to Sullivan regarding the status of her situation, but didn’t hear back. The town’s public information officer filled us in on details.

Wellesley Housing Authority is now searching for a new director and also exploring management agreements with a consultant or partnering with another authority to assist in the interim.

The Wellesley Housing Authority is a state- and federally-funded public housing body whose property portfolio consists of four state-funded elderly properties, two state-funded family properties, one state-subsidized rental voucher, and eleven Federal Section 11 rental vouchers. The Authority manages a total of 245 rental units or housing opportunities.

Wellesley Development Corp. vacancy

Bob Goldkamp is stepping down from the Wellesley Housing Development Corp. board, opening a seat for a new member.

The Housing Development Corp., established in 1998, sponsors and assists with affordable housing opportunities for people of low, moderate, and middle incomes in Wellesley.

The five-member WHDC board is appointed by the Select Board and members serve staggered three-year terms.

Interested candidates must live in Wellesley. Experience in affordable housing, development and/or construction law, real estate, banking or finance, or housing advocacy is preferred but not required.

To apply, submit the Town of Wellesley volunteer form or contact the Select Board at sel@wellesleyma.gov

Attorney General approves Wellesley zoning changes

The Office of the Attorney General has approved Zoning Bylaw Amendments voted at Wellesley Annual Town Meeting (Articles 40.1, 40.2 and 40.3). They support the town’s efforts to comply with the state’s MBTA Communities Act designed to promote more housing near public transportation.

The town will seek to approval for additional zoning changes at Special Town Meeting in October to complete year-end compliance with the MBTA Communities Act.

Strategic housing plan update

Wellesley Executive Director Meghan Jop shared a brief update on the town’s strategic housing plan being conducted in partnership with a consultant. A kickoff meeting for the plan was held at the high school in June.

The consulting team is now collecting data and conducting interviews. Their work includes an update of a market analysis conducted on behalf of the Housing Development Corp. in 2022. Neighborhood and other groups, such as the Wellesley Conservation Land Trust, have also been brought into the study process.

Plans for a fall public meeting are in the works. Another townwide survey is a possibility.

Please send tips, photos, ideas to theswellesleyreport@gmail.com