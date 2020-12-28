Ex-Celtic Gordon Hayward’s Wellesley home goes on market for $6.6 million

With former Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward leaving town for the National Basketball Association’s Charlotte Hornets, Hayward and his wife Robyn have put their Wellesley mansion on the market for $6.6 million.

If they fetch that price for the 159 Dover Road home, it would add up to $2.4 million more than they paid for it just three years ago when Hayward left the Utah Jazz to join the Celtics. Maybe the house is wallpapered with Celtics season tickets or something.

Seems wild that they could make that much on the house in just a few years. Then again, who thought the 30-year-old Hayward would sign a four-year, $120M contract with the Hornets after an injury-plagued stint with the Celts?

The 2016 Colonial boasts seven bedrooms and seven-plus bathrooms, and sits on 6-plus acres of property that affords great privacy. You’d be looking at a mere $68K in property taxes for this home in the Hunnewell Elementary School district.

Based on the real estate photos, the home has a sterile look featuring lots of hardwood floors and white walls. Criminally, no basketball hoop.

So many Boston Celtics players and execs live in Wellesley that we refer to the team as the Swelltics. Team President Danny Ainge, Coach Brad Stevens, and player Jaylen Brown are among those in town, and newcomer Tristan Thompson has been rumored to be next.