Now you apply for your Wellesley RDF permit online

Wellesley has increasingly been offering various permits online, and now has added Recycling & Disposal Facility permits to that list.

When we checked in on this last week, a couple of people had already used the new system, which allows residents to get permits that let them use the RDF.

The RDF, in an effort to encourage use, is also readying a welcome package for new residents, and the Department of Public Works is planning surveys to understand why those using third-party services are opting for that over (or in addition to) the RDF.

Wellesley’s online permitting push, for everything from building permits to dog licenses, actually preceded the pandemic. But it’s been a key tool for the town to use in serving residents in light of COVID-19 protocols.