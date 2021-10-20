Explore Cronk’s Rocky Woodland in Wellesley

Gather round the outdoor fireplace at Cronk’s Rocky Woodland, enjoy a cup of hot cider, and help the Wellesley Conservation Land Trust celebrate the new fire screen on Sunday, Oct. 24, 4-5:30pm. The woodland preserve is also home to a charming Hansel and Gretel cottage, a marked nature trail, and a wildflower garden that Gertrude Cronk established in the 1930s for Wellesley to enjoy in perpetuity.

The Woodland is one of ten sanctuaries held in trust by the trust.

DATE: Sunday, Oct. 24

TIME: 4pm-5:30pm

LOCATION: Cronk’s Rocky Woodland (20 Crown Ridge Rd, Wellesley)