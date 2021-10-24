Plaque honors Wellesley ‘Wonder Woman’ Carol Chaoui

A new plaque in the Linden Square courtyard in Wellesley honors the late Carol Chaoui, who led countless runs that started and ended there, including the annual Wellesley Turkey Trot. The image on the plaque is from Chaoui’s 2017 Boston Marathon run through Wellesley.

Chaoui, who passed away on Aug. 3, 2020 at the age of 56 from metastatic breast cancer, made a positive difference in many people’s lives. While fighting hard against cancer herself, Chaoui spearheaded numerous efforts to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars to support cancer research and important local causes.

Friends plan an information celebration of Chaoui on Friday, Nov. 5, her birthday, after their usual morning group run.

A more formal pre-race dedication will take place on Nov. 25, Thanksgiving morning, at the Wellesley Turkey Trot. Plans are to hold the race in-person this year , though a virtual option is available (last year the race went entirely virtual due to the pandemic). Organizers urge runners to register now to secure a shirt.

The Linden Square plaque is the result of collaboration by Kate Maul, Martha Collins, Amin Chaoui, and Linden Square property manager Federal Realty. The plaque was funded by the Wellesley Turkey Trot Foundation and Federal Realty, which also handled installation.