Wellesley arts news: Davis Museum previews fall exhibits; Abstract art welcomes you to the library

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley arts news:

Davis Museum previews fall exhibits

Wellesley College’s Davis Museum, closed as usual for the summer, will return this fall with a handful of new exhibits open to the school community and the general public.

Among the exhibits, slated to be shown from Sept. 15 to Dec. 18:

Lisa Reihana: in Pursuit Of Venus [infected] The exhibit was shown at Brown University in the spring and was described as offer “a lush land and soundscape, one that reimagines 18th century European exploration of the Pacific as a cycle of colonial reinfection and Indigenous recuperation rather than singular moments of contact.”

Gold, Glass, and Pearls: Ancient Mediterranean Jewelry

Freedom of Expression: African American Printmakers Abroad

Telling Time: Recent Acquisitions

Abstract art welcomes you to Wellesley Free Library

Wellesley Free Library’s hallway exhibit features the colorful, abstract work of self-taught artist Clare Daniels, who lives in Framingham.

Please send tips, photos, ideas to theswellesleyreport@gmail.com