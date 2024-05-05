Wellesley town government meetings for the week of May 6, 2024

Wellesley, Mass., meetings and agenda items for the week of May 6, 2024:

Planning Board (May 6, 6:30pm, online)

Large House Review for 52 Westgate Rd.; Zoning Board of Appeal – Site Plan Approval at Wellesley Country Club

Audit Committee (May 7, 4pm, 888 Worcester St. Land use office)

F/Y Audit Plan and Timing -Marcum LLP; Audit Identification of Areas of Focus

Select Board (May 7, 6:30pm, online)

Discuss and Vote MWRA Local Pipeline Assistance Program Loan Approval; Discuss Direction to Policy Subcommittee for Modifications of Regulations on Entertainment Licenses

School Committee (May 7, 6:30pm, online)

Superintendent Announcement of last day of school Discussion: Panorama Survey Results / Vocal Vote: Pickleball Courts at Sprague Discussion: Job Descriptions Vote: Hunnewell Field Team Rooms

Council on Aging policy/procedures subcommittee (May 9, 10am, main library/530 Washington St.)

