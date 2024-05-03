Remembrance: Cathy Brauner, Wellesley Townsman editor for nearly 30 years

Longtime Wellesley Townsman editor Catherine Brauner died on May 2 at the age of 75 after a recent illness. Her contributions to the town as a journalist and resident are being recalled by those who read her articles, worked and volunteered with her, and appreciated all that she did for the town—the town in which she grew up and later returned to for the bulk of her life and career. With her presence in residents’ homes every Thursday via the weekly newspaper, Cathy Brauner was an integral part of Wellesley.

Cathy was born in Darby, Penn., on Feb. 12, 1949, and was educated in the Wellesley Public School system followed by a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Drew University in 1971.

After graduation, she lived and worked in Washington, D.C. until her move to St. Albans, Vt., to start her journalism career. She was a staff reporter at the daily St. Albans Messenger until her move back to Wellesley. She then started as a part-time reporter for The Wellesley Townsman newspaper while pursuing her master’s degree in journalism from Boston University. Upon graduation from BU, she was promoted to the editor of the Townsman, where she worked for 29 years.

The daughter of the late William (a physicist and electrical engineer) and Phyllis (Wellesley College ‘40 and a professor of chemistry at Simmons College), Cathy and her sister Susan grew up on Benton Street. Cathy raised her two daughters, who also graduated from Wellesley High School. She was also a devoted dog mom to a succession of rescues who for years were mascots for the town’s Concerts in the Park, and who rode in the Townsman’s car during town parades.

Greg Reibman, former publisher of the Townsman, recalled, “Cathy Brauner was tenacious. I’m sure there were more than a few town leaders who were quite fearful anytime she called, or when the Townsman would arrive each Thursday. But that’s because she loved Wellesley passionately and believed in holding her hometown leaders to the highest standards.

“Truth is, those of us who were privileged to work with her were a little intimidated by her intensity, too. But we came to learn that Cathy was actually something of a softy, dedicated to her work, her children, her rescue dogs, to journalism, and to her community. She will be deeply missed.”

Cathy was awarded a Distinguished Service Award from the town of Wellesley in 2022 for her years of volunteering for the community. The award declaration read, “Not only was Cathy a presence in all of our homes on Thursdays with the arrival of the paper, but she also worked hard in volunteer work in town, helping us to enjoy what Wellesley has to offer. In addition to being part of activities at her daughters’ schools from Hunnewell through WMS and WHS, one of her major commitments was to the Celebrations/Wellesley Wonderful Weekend Committee, of which she was an active member for nearly 20 years.”

In awarding her the town’s Distinguished Service Award at the annual Veterans Parade in 2022, Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend Chair Roy Switzler said, “Wellesley is proud to salute its hometown writer, editor, WHS parent, and community volunteer for enriching the quality of life in this town we share.”

Upon hearing about her passing, Switzler marveled over her long-time dedication to the town. “She was one of the people who was instrumental in pulling together Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend year after year. Every committee she worked on in town was improved by her presence and hard work.”

Previously, Cathy earned a citation from U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy for her work as a Vermont newspaper editor, and received many New England Press awards during her tenure at the Townsman.

Perhaps more rewarding to Cathy was the influence she had on young reporters learning to become journalists.