Save the dates: Wellesley library book sale Oct. 20-23

Location: Wakelin Room, Wellesley Free Library, 530 Washington St.

Member Preview Night: Thursday, October 20, 5pm-8pm

Public sale: Friday, October 21, 9:30am-6pm and Saturday, October 22, 9:30am-5pm

Bag sale ($10/bag): Sunday, October 23, 1pm-4:30pm

If you’re not already a member of the Friends, you can join at the door or on the Friends website.