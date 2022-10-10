The Swellesley Report

Save the dates: Wellesley library book sale Oct. 20-23

The Friends of the Wellesley Free Libraries  annual autumn book sale:
Location: Wakelin Room, Wellesley Free Library, 530 Washington St.
Member Preview Night: Thursday, October 20, 5pm-8pm
Public sale: Friday, October 21, 9:30am-6pm and Saturday, October 22, 9:30am-5pm
Bag sale ($10/bag): Sunday, October 23, 1pm-4:30pm
