An hour in a Wellesley garden—organic produce, music, and community on a country estate

We’d driven past the gracious home on scenic Pond Road in Wellesley a thousand times, admiring the large, wooded front yard,  wondering what was out back. It’s Wellesley, so probably a manicured lawn and maybe a pool and a tennis court,  we figured. When we heard that the homeowners were throwing a Community Music & Sustainability Festival and everyone was invited, we jumped at the chance to tour the three-acre estate.

Once we rounded the corner of the house, we were forced to abandon our preconceived notions. Where a pool and tennis court might have been grew an amazing organic garden. Bell peppers, leeks, chard, strawberries, fruit trees, basil, carrots, potatoes, garlic, and more—some thriving, others struggling due to the wetter-than-usual July—took up every inch of sunny space. The. garden, designed and installed by Edible Gardens by Sully, is tended by “WWOOFERS,” volunteers who visit and work at small-scale farms and  share in the daily routines of hosts who offer them room and board.

Take a look at what can happen when total control is abandoned and experimentation is embraced:

Pond Road, Wellesley
WWOOFERS were on hand to give garden tours and answer questions. From left: Ike, Cliff, Manon, and Amelia. A couple of the volunteer farmers are off to Maine soon, where they’ll learn more about organic farming on a larger-scale property.

 

Pond Road, Wellesley
A farmer explains how fava beans are grown.

 

Pond Road, Wellesley
Raspberry patch

 

Pond Road, Wellesley
Friends and family enjoy the evening.

 

Pond Road, Wellesley
Wellesley Conservation Land Trust’s Michael Tobin spoke to attendees about the non-profit’s mission to protect and preserve the natural environment in Wellesley.

 

Host Nat Katz welcomes the crowd of about 50 to the Sustainability Festival. The physician and environmentalist has a talent for drawing people together to share and incorporate knowledge about land management and stewardship. And he’s a big believer in fun, too.

Others educational groups that set up tables at the Festival included Natick Community Organic Farm, Friends of Brookside, and Wellesley resident and beekeeper Nichole Bernier from The Hive Lives. Singer/songwriter @sioobibb and friends supplied the music.

  1. Thank you, Swellesley Report, for your beautiful coverage of our little festival. It was a privilege to share companionship, creativity, and skills with so many in our community.

