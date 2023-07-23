An hour in a Wellesley garden—organic produce, music, and community on a country estate

We’d driven past the gracious home on scenic Pond Road in Wellesley a thousand times, admiring the large, wooded front yard, wondering what was out back. It’s Wellesley, so probably a manicured lawn and maybe a pool and a tennis court, we figured. When we heard that the homeowners were throwing a Community Music & Sustainability Festival and everyone was invited, we jumped at the chance to tour the three-acre estate.

Once we rounded the corner of the house, we were forced to abandon our preconceived notions. Where a pool and tennis court might have been grew an amazing organic garden. Bell peppers, leeks, chard, strawberries, fruit trees, basil, carrots, potatoes, garlic, and more—some thriving, others struggling due to the wetter-than-usual July—took up every inch of sunny space. The. garden, designed and installed by Edible Gardens by Sully, is tended by “WWOOFERS,” volunteers who visit and work at small-scale farms and share in the daily routines of hosts who offer them room and board.

Take a look at what can happen when total control is abandoned and experimentation is embraced:

Others educational groups that set up tables at the Festival included Natick Community Organic Farm, Friends of Brookside, and Wellesley resident and beekeeper Nichole Bernier from The Hive Lives. Singer/songwriter @sioobibb and friends supplied the music.

