Wellesley public hearing to focus on Morses Pond Beach & Bath House

On Monday, July 31 at 6 PM the Wellesley Recreation Department will be holding a public hearing to update the community on the most current Feasibility & Design Study for the Morses Pond Beach & Bath House.

Residents are invited to learn more about the project to date, ask questions, and give feedback. The meeting will take place via Zoom; please email recreation@wellesleyma.gov to share comments in advance or request to speak during the meeting.

(We’ll update this post with Zoom link when we get it.)

Please send tips, photos, ideas to theswellesleyreport@gmail.com