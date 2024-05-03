Roche Bros. spots more credit card skimmers in Wellesley, other stores

Roche Bros. Supermarkets last month spotted more credit card skimmers at its store checkout terminals, though says it has not received any reports of compromised customer data. The grocery chain in December also reported finding these devices at its stores, including in Wellesley.

Skimmers are illegal devices, sometimes in the form of a fake keypad or card reader attachment, that grab data from credit or debit card magnetic strips that can then be sold on the black market.

Roche Bros. said this time around that the devices were discovered “minutes after their placement on checkout terminals” in Wellesley on April 24, then other stores were alerted to the threat. This led to the discovery of a device in Bridgewater installed about the same time, per security footage. Overall, skimmers were found at eight locations, including Natick.

The business said security protocols allowed it to spot the devices relatively quickly.

We’ve reached out to the Wellesley Police for an update on any investigation into the matter.