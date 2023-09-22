Wellesley government meetings during the week of Sept. 25, 2023

Council on Aging retreat (Sept. 26, 4pm, 20 Municipal Way, will not be broadcast)

Board Development, COA Goals for FY23-FY25.

Public Participation: Wellesley residents may participate in Citizen Speak through the following methods: (1) call the COA at (781) 235-3961; or email us at coa@wellesley.ma.gov . When you contact the office, please state whether you wish to speak on a non-agenda item, or on an item on the agenda. If the item is on the agenda, please identify that item. When recognized to speak, all participants will be asked to state their name and address for the record.

Select Board (Sept. 26, 6:30pm)

Agenda to come.

Community Preservation Committee (Sept. 26, 7:30pm, online)

Discussion and Vote: CPA appropriation for Housing Strategic Plan; CPA appropriation for Feasibility Study for Pickle Ball Courts at Morses Pond Parking Lot

Design Review Board (Sept. 27, 6:30pm, online)

Citizen Bank, Qdoba signs in Linden Square; ABA Centers of America sign on Walnut St.

